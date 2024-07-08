Doug Sheehan, 'Knots Landing' & 'General Hospital' Star, Dies at 75

Getty Images

Doug Sheehan, a handsome star of daytime and nighttime soaps, died June 29 at his Big Horn, Wyoming, home. He was 75.

His cause of death was not made public.

Sheehan was born April 27, 1949, in Santa Monica, California.

His earliest work was on TV, on an episode of "Charlie's Angels" (1978).

He worked steadily in the medium for about 25 years, most prominently as Joe Kelly on "General Hospital" (1979-1982) and as Ben Gibson, the second husband of Val (played by Joan Van Ark), on "Knots Landing" (1983-1987).

He was also a regular on TV's "Day by Day" (1988-1989) and "Clueless" (1997-1999).

Sheehan appeared in three films: "10" (1979), "Victor/Victoria" (1982), and "Cops n Roberts" (1995).