Channing Tatum Says Working with Zoë Kravitz ‘Cemented Us’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra” spoke to Channing Tatum as he hit the premiere of “Fly Me to the Moon” in NYC.

He dished on his easy chemistry with co-star Scarlett Johansson and talked about working with his fiancée Zoë Kravitz on her upcoming directorial debut “Blink Twice," which he says solidified their bond.

Tatum said of Scarlett, “She kind of is a bit of a sister in a way. I know it's a love story and whatnot. I've said it before, but like, I think we just got a long really easy… I think we just have similar life experiences. She's got a brother, I've got a sister. We made fun of each other from the very first moment that we started hanging out, and I think we just really respected each other."

He continued, "I watched her work, and obviously, you know she's a movie star. That’s one of the biggest reasons I wanted to do the movie -- I wanted to work with her. You get there on day one and you're like, 'Yeah, it's almost exactly what I thought.' She is that smart, she is that beautiful, she is that talented and also just sort of like your kind of punk little sister that you just want to mess with the whole time. She's a bit of a 10 on all the categories there."

Channing also got to work with Johansson’s husband Colin Jost, who has a cameo in the film.

“I want to hang out with him more, but everybody wants to hang out with him," Tatum said. "He just works too much to hang out with anybody. The only time we get to see him is at work, me and Zoë will go up to ‘SNL’ and hang out a little bit, so we'll get to see him then and a little bit afterwards. He's so busy, it's crazy. I would love to have a bromance with him."

Channing also gushed about working with Kravitz on “Blink Twice,” saying, “Working with your partner truly is, I know a lot of people are afraid of it, it was the thing that cemented us in the way we started, kind of grew a little bit right before we started filming… It just brought us together.”

He went on, “Creating and movies in general… When you can create with somebody, that’s the only piece of dating advice I will give anybody… If you have a partner and you’re thinking about, ‘Is this the one for me?’… go and find the hardest possible project that you can find together, build a room, paint a room… not just if you got through it, but if you like enjoyed doing it with each other, because it’s going to be hard, unless you can look at each other and say, ‘Oh man this is really hard right now,’ and that brings you together and not apart, that’s the way.”

And could we possibly see him in a “23 Jump Street” movie with Jonah Hill? Channing said, “I’m dying for it to happen… We said when we finished the second movie we weren’t going to make a third… Then there was an idea and then a script and the script is kind of a perfect script in my opinion… We tried to change it and make it something else, it was never as good as the first one, I hope Tom (Rothman) can figure it out for us.”