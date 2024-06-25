Sony Pictures Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum are dishing on their comedy-drama “Fly Me to the Moon,” which centers on a NASA launch director uniting with a marketing executive to stage a fake moon landing.

“Extra’s” Tommy DiDario spoke with Scarlett and Channing, who didn’t really know each other prior to the movie.

Scarlett shared, “I guess we did meet, but I, like, I vaguely remember it.”

Referencing their movie “Hail, Caesar!” Channing commented, “She was in the middle of filming in a pool, just trying to get through the day on a Coen brother movie that was like very, very hard on, kind of, both of us, but she was truly, like, up to, like, here in the water.”

Scarlett noted, “I was like, ‘Help me, pull me out, please!”

Despite not knowing each other, they made it look so easy on-screen. Scarlett joked, “I mean, well, he’s like hideous, so it was really hard. I was like, ‘Oh, my God.”

Channing quipped, “We didn’t really look at each other, you know, sort of look past each other the whole time. It was rough.”

In all seriousness, Channing said, “It was weird; it was just really easy. I think we’ve talked about it a little bit now that we just kind of have very similar sort of, like, life experiences up to this point, kids and just, like, lived a life, been inside the industry for a while, and she has a big brother. I have a sister and we just clicked. I just annoyed the sh*t out of her as much as I possibly could.”

Scarlett added, “And that was basically it. It was me constantly being like, ‘Why?'... There’s so much, like, right before the take rolls of me just being like, ‘God, no! Somebody...' He just, like, appears. For such a big person, you’re like, ‘How did you just disappear?’ Terrifying.”

They also spoke about getting to tell a fun and fantastical story going behind the curtain of NASA, set against the backdrop of a real and dramatic time in history.

“II's such a fun movie, but t’s about a very, very important time in history that, you know, people did lose their lives," Channing reflected. "People devoted their whole lives to this program, so it's not like this didn't happen."

“Even though my character isn’t a real person… that’s what kind of makes it a really fun movie because we’re revisionist history-ing sort of this thing where this real life event actually happened, but you don’t know what happened behind the curtain of NASA, and we get to kind of just put in this really fantastical fun story in a very, very dramatic setting.”



Scarlett's production company developed the script, and she shared that she didn't initially plan to star in the movie.

She talked about her character Kelly, saying, “I never thought I would be acting in this film and then the script came in and it was so great. I loved the script so much. The tone of it was so fresh and just original and funny. You just don't read scripts like this often... It was touching, it's entertaining, it felt like this big idea... The character is so perfectly written. It felt like it was written for me. I just could not imagine someone else playing it — it would make be too jealous — and so I was like, 'I have to play this part.'

She went on, “I love that Kelly is, she's a survivor. She’s creative, she’s, like, an enthusiast, and she has like an incredible zest for life and she’s just unstoppable, and I love that about her. And she's relentless."

Scarlett noted that being an actor requires similar determination. "You're always just like basically selling yourself as an actor to a director or writer, an idea, studio," she said. "Because you're looking for opportunities to work and do what you love and it's something that you need somebody to, like, grant you the possibility."

She laughed, "You're always just like, 'Look at me! I can do it, even if you're like, 'I definitely don't know how to do whatever it is'... like ride a horse."

If given the chance, would they want to go into space?

Channing answered, “I think I would, yeah, barring some certain factors. They’re doing it a lot now, so I think it’s pretty safe now, but I would want to be going for a reason, not just to, like, take the ride."

Scarlett commented, “I’m think I'm good, like, I'm fine. I’m all right. There’s, like, other things I’d rather do. I’m like, I don’t like small spaces, I just think the whole environment of it feels like it would give me like a low-grade panic."