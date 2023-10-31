Channing Tatum & Zoë Kravitz Are Engaged (Report)

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are getting married, sources tell People.

The news comes after Channing and Zoë attended a Halloween party over the weekend, and Kravitz seemed to flash her engagement ring… while dressed as Rosemary Woodhouse from “Rosemary’s Baby.”

The couple started dating in 2021, and met during the casting process for Kravitz’s directorial debut “Pussy Island.”

She told GQ in 2022, “He’s just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

Channing also served as her “protector” on set.

“Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever—he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet,” she said. “I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger.”

She recalled stepping out in public with Tatum for the first time, and reflected, “You want to keep it sacred and private as long as you can. So that you don’t have to even think about what the world thinks about it.”

A source previously told People of their relationship, "Their careers are a big focus and they share this passion. When they are off, they are very low-key. They enjoy quiet date nights with friends but most often just hang out at home."

Both stars were previously married. Channing was with Jenna Dewan from 2009 until they announced their split in 2018. They share daughter Everly, 10.