Jason Momoa & Channing Tatum’s Cute Pic in Support of ‘The Batman’ Star Zoë Kravitz

The movie is called “The Batman,” but Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum are all about Catwoman Zoë Kravitz!

Momoa, who recently split with Kravitz’s mom Lisa Bonet, shared an Instagram post on Monday that shows him with Kravitz’s rumored boyfriend, Channing Tatum, preparing to board a flight together to attend a screening of the highly anticipated reboot, directed by Matt Reeves. Kravitz stars as Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson in the titular role.

“CHEEEEEHUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO,” the “Aquaman” star wrote. “Finally @thebatman premiere. I’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz all my aloha to @adamweitsman and @daveophilly for making this happen at the last minute. Mahalo @wbpictures for the invite. We are very grateful.” He signed off with his and Tatum’s first initials, writing, “ALOHA J and C.”

Kravitz and Tatum first sparked dating rumors last January, during the casting process of her forthcoming directorial debut, “Pussy Island.” Tatum stars in the new project as tech millionaire Slater King, a character Kravitz has described as “dark.” The two stars were later seen enjoying bike rides, museum visits, and on coffee dates around Los Angeles.

Momoa and Bonet announced via a joint statement in January that they were separating after 16 years together. The actors had first met at a Los Angeles jazz club in 2004 and have two children, daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf. Zoë is the daughter of Bonet, 54, and her ex-husband, Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz.

Despite the separation, Jason still showed support for his stepdaughter when he shared a poster for “The Batman” on Instagram late last month. The actor wrote in his caption, “so proud. can’t wait. march 4th love u zozo.”

Of course, Momoa is the star of another DC Universe franchise, “Aquaman,” and the sequel to that 2018 film is due to hit theaters later this year. Back in 2019, Momoa celebrated Zoë’s casting as Catwoman, writing, “I’m so proud of you zozo bear. On and off screen OHANA. DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN. Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your going to have so much fun Aloha P bear.”

Kravitz replied, “LOVE YOU PAPABEAR! Love that aquaman and catwoman spend the holidays together from now on.”