Scarlett Johansson on Colin Jost’s Return to ‘SNL’ After Writers’ Strike (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Monday night, Scarlett Johansson spoke to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at the 2023 New York Golden Heart Awards benefiting God’s Love We Deliver.

Johansson reflected on her involvement with the organization and being honored for her work with helping those in need.

She commented, “It’s my pleasure to be able to support. It’s such a great organization that I've been involved in for a long time… They have an amazing model, they have a very low administrative cost, donations are going straight to helping those in need, and you know they have an amazing volunteer program. It really is a phenomenal organization.”

Scarlett also spoke about how “excited” she was for hubby Colin Jost to be back to work on “SNL” after the writers’ strike.

She noted, “It's been a lot of buildup, obviously. These last six-plus months have been really hard and challenging for many people, so it’s just nice to see all those creatives getting back to work.”

When Mona commented that hopefully the actors are next, Scarlett responded, “That is the hope, yes.”

Scarlett recently applauded Pamela Anderson for going makeup-free. She emphasized, “It's always an encouraging thing for women to reject those beauty norms, to live your best life. and feel comfortable in your skin —that's a positive thing.”

Johansson also dished on her consciously clean skincare brand, The Outset.

Of her skincare line, Scarlett said, “It's a ton of elbow grease but we're proud of our little start-up. Everything we do is with a lot of love and focus.”

When Mona noted that her husband likes to steal her undereye pads, Scarlett quipped, “We have refillable bags, so that's what's keeping us from fighting over cleanser and serum in the shower.”