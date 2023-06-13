Scarlett Johansson Dishes on Father’s Day Plans for Colin Jost (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson wowed in white as she channeled her Bette Davis-esque “Asteroid City” character at the NYC premiere. She spoke with “Extra’s” Megan Ryte about the movie and dished on how her family will celebrate Father's Day.

She said of the playing an actor in the movie, “It is an interesting thing. I'm trying to think… I have played other actors before… I played Janet Lee, so that was really hard but I don't think I've ever played a sociopathic actor who feels no guilt and does whatever she wants.”

Megyn commented, “It's got to be a little fun though.” She replied, “Oh yeah, it's so convenient like to have no guilt. It's great, not in real life, but it works.”

Scarlett gushed over the star studded cast as well, saying, “I'm sure it feels like kind of herding cats at times because we're all just chit chatty and so excited to share with each other… to be able to come back after a hard day's work with my wonderful scene partner Jason Schwartzman and then have this welcoming committee, the long table and it's you know Adrien Brody and Ed Norton and Willem Dafoe and Maya Hawk… it was surreal it was so, so exciting very fulfilling.”

Scarlett also dished on Father’s Day plans to celebrate hubby Colin Jost.

“We will do a nice like brunchy thing.” She went on, “Colin’s grandfather Bill is still with us, he's going to be 98 this year so we'll be celebrating many generations of dads which is so exciting I love that.”

Megyn, “So I hope Colin's not watching this but when you're getting ready for these Father's Day gifts from the kids okay are we talking handmade? Do we line things up on the table like are we gonna do like a macaroni or?”