Scarlett Johansson Talks Colin Jost's Daddy Duties While She Filmed 'Asteroid City'

Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson is opening up about parenting with husband Colin Jost.

The actress shared with People magazine’s People in 10 series how returning to work for the first time after having a baby was much easier with the help of Colin. She told the outlet Colin joined her on the set of “Asteroid City,” which she found “incredibly helpful.”

“Especially because you need someone to burp the baby in the middle of the night. It's great when it's your partner there to help you do it,” Scarlett told the outlet.

Scarlett filmed “Asteroid City” just two months after welcoming her son Cosmo in August 2021. As she told People, it was her first project in a while due to both the baby and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I hadn't shot anything in like three years or something like that."

In addition to helping with baby duties while Scarlett worked, Colin was also treated to a surprise performance from Brazilian music star Seu Jorge, leading Johansson to joke that he had fun “enjoying the fruits of my labor.”

Scarlett is also the mother of 8-year-old daughter Rose, whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

The “Avengers” star recently spoke with “Extra” about how her kids planned to celebrate Father’s Day.