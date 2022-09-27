Scarlett Johansson Reveals Special Connection Between Her Kids’ Names

Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson is opening up about her son Cosmo’s name, who recently celebrated his first birthday.

The actress stopped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” where she joked that she and husband Colin Jost "just threw a bunch of letters together."

Scarlett explained, "It just seemed like a refreshing — it's so charming. Our friends all liked it."

Her mother-in-law had a harder time with the name. The “Black Widow” star said, "She kept suggesting other versions of it, and I'm like, 'No, he's already here, he's out.'"

Scarlett’s daughter Rose, 8, is a big fan because their names have a special connection.

Kelly noted of Rose and Cosmo, "I love that they're both flowers.”

Johansson said, "They are both flowers. Not a lot of people make that connection. Cosmo is a really sweet little flower that comes in different shades of orange and yellow."

She added of the connection, "That's why my daughter liked it, too.”

Back in December ScarJo gushed about her baby to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour.

Giving an update on their “little peach,” she said, “He’s lovely, he’s cute and doing cute things.”

Calling Cosmo a “fuzzball,” Scarlett noted, “Everything he does is cute.”

Scarlett also talked parenting with “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay in November.