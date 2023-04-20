Celebrity News April 20, 2023

Scarlett Johansson’s Rare Comment About Ex-Husband Ryan Reynolds

Scarlett Johansson, 38, just made a rare comment about her ex-husband Ryan Reynolds.

The actress was a guest on Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Goop” podcast when she was asked about marriage.

Scarlett was married to Ryan from 2008-2010 and Romain Dauriac from 2014-2017, before marrying Colin Jost in 2020.

ScarJo confirmed she had been wed “three times,” and Paltrow told her, “Oh, that’s right, because I forgot you were married to Ryan Reynolds! Goals!”

Scarlett pointed out, “We weren’t married very long,” as Paltrow said, “We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our house.”

Johansson, laughed, and insisted, “He’s a good guy.”

She previously touched on the marriage while talking to Vanity Fair in 2019, reflecting, “The first time I got married I was 23 years old. I didn’t really have an understanding of marriage. Maybe I kind of romanticized it, I think, in a way.”

Ryan went on to marry Blake Lively, and they have four children together. Meanwhile, Scarlett is the mother of Rose, 8, and Cosmo, 1.

