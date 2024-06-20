Instagram

Jenna Dewan, 43, and Steve Kazee, 48, are the proud parents of a baby girl!

Dewan announced the news on Instagram, revealing her name is Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee. She was born on June 14, 2024.

The actress shared, “From the moment you arrived, you have brought immense joy and love into our lives… your gentle grace, sweetness, and beauty have captivated our entire family. Our hearts are overflowing with love, and we are truly blessed by your presence. Welcome to our world baby girl 🤍.”

Instagram

Jenna went on to share a video, writing, “Our family is now whole.”

The video confirms the little one weighed 7 lbs and 10.4 oz when she was born, and show’s the couple’s son Callum, 4, sharing a sweet moment with his little sister. Jenna’s eldest daughter Everly, 11, whom she shares with ex Channing Tatum, also cuddles Rhiannon in her arms.

Instagram

Giving a nod to the name choice, Dewan shared Fleetwood Mac’s “Rhiannon” on Instagram Stories as well as a photo from a book explaining the meaning behind the moniker, describing her as “the muse” and “the divine queen of faeries.”

Just days before Rhiannon was born, Dewan paid tribute to Kazee on Father’s Day. She wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to the one who stands by all of our sides through every moment. @stevekazee you make everything better, safer and funnier…you are everything to us! sorry we ask you 500 questions a day and never know where anything is 😂 Watching you step in to fatherhood and nail it has been one of my biggest joys in life. You are the best and we could not love you more!”

Instagram

Jenna has documented her pregnancy every step of the way, and recently shared a maternity photo, writing, “So grateful to have had this moment in time captured 🤍 Going to miss this… even the 1am kicks to the ribs, spontaneous acid reflux, carpal tunnel, exhaustion… all of it 😅 What a beautiful miracle and we can’t wait to meet this baby!”

She also opened up to Romper in January about trying to soak in her third pregnancy.

“The Rookie” star said, “You don’t race to the end because this is the last time. So there’s a bit of joy and a little sadness. I’m really trying to enjoy it all and not try to just get through the days.”

“I really love being a mom,” Jenna emphasized. “That’s something I knew my whole life, but I really know it now.”

Dewan gushed about Kazee, “He’s so naturally domestic and nurturing, and he’s so loving, and he’s funny, and he’s really… he’s just incredible. It’s one of those things where people just have a natural ability for parenting. I’m so excited to see him with a little baby again.”

Callum is excited to be a big brother. Jenna commented, “[I told him] when the baby is ready, the baby comes out. And he’s like, ‘I want the baby right now. Can you just pull it out of your mouth?’ Steve and I died laughing. I said, ‘I wish, baby. That would be amazing if we could pull it out my mouth. But no, it definitely goes a different way.’”

Dewan admitted that co-parenting Everly was “really tough” at the beginning, especially after she had Callum. She noted, “It was definitely hard on her in the beginning, too, but she’s gotten into a flow with that a lot more. But she loves Callum. She really adores him.”