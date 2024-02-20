Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Her Underwear

Instagram

Jenna Dewan is embracing her pregnancy curves!

The actress, 43, posted a series of bump photos and a video on Instagram, along with the caption, “Bring your bump to work edition.” She tagged her show “The Rookie” on ABC.

Dewan included pics of herself in pants and bras or pants with her shirt pulled up to reveal her bare tummy. Meanwhile, the video showed the actress in just a bra and panties as she showed off her bump from different angles.

She followed up the post with photos and videos from her visit to “Live with Kelly and Mark.” Jenna revealed on her Instagram Stories that she had lost her luggage and had only gotten two hours of sleep!

The star shot a video with her “we pulled it together squad” after they helped her get ready with “no luggage, no time, no sleep.” Jenna showed off her “beautiful dress,” featuring a white blouse top and black skirt with a bow at the belly.

During the show, she told the hosts that “The Rookie” will be hiding her pregnancy using some “creative angles.”

The pregnant mama needed some down time too and included a video and photo of herself napping with a pregnancy pillow.

