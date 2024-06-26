Kelly Bensimon Calls Off Wedding to Scott Litner 4 Days Before Ceremony

Getty Images

Kelly Bensimon, 56, and financier Scott Litner, 54, are no longer getting hitched.

Page Six reports the “Real Housewives of New York” star called off the wedding on Tuesday, just four days before they planned to walk down the aisle at his mother’s home in Boston.

Kelly, who is the mother of Sea, 26, and Teddy, 24, confirmed the news, telling the paper, “I have decided that my two daughters are my priority and I won’t be moving forward with this wedding.” She asked for privacy.

The outlet adds that she put the kibosh on the nuptials the same day she was set to receive her three wedding dresses from Kleinfeld Bridal.

Following the wedding, the Kelly and Scott planned to celebrate their marriage with a second bash in the Hamptons.

Back in December, Bensimon opened up to People magazine about the stresses of wedding planning. "When this first started, I was like, ‘I'm going to be so relaxed about this. I’m going to be, like, the coolest bride ever.' But then I started doing it," she shared. "At this point, I think I might just become a total Bridezilla! I just think I could really wear those shoes well."

After a year of dating, the couple got engaged while on a July 4 vacation in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. By September, they had moved in together.

During that same interview with People, she hgushed over Scott, saying, "He's just a really genuine, nice, kind person. He has a beautiful family, and is great with my girls, and is just a very grounded. You know, I'm a very grounded girl — I just have ungrounded tendencies. But I typically have my feet on the ground, and he does too. So, we just get along really, really well."

Kelly continued, "When I first met him, I didn’t even say anything. I was speechless — which is not like me, I always have something to say," she added. "But he blew me away. He’s just a really special human."

Bensimon was previously married to photographer Gilles Bensimon from 1997 until 2007, the father of Sea and Teddy.