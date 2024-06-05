Eboni K. Williams is expecting her first child at 40!

The former “Real Housewives of New York” star shared the news with People magazine, revealing she’s having a baby girl in August.

Opening up about her journey, Williams revealed that she used a frozen egg, sperm donation, and in vitro fertilization (IVF) to start her family

"Anybody who's gone through IVF or attempted IVF will tell you so many things have to go right for the final result of this journey to be a baby," Williams explained. "That's why I've called this 'my remarkable miracle,' because it really does feel like I've been the recipient of some very enormous favor from God above."

Eboni, who nicknamed her daughter "one-of-one,” shared, "I did one egg retrieval at 34 years old, not really having a clear intention on if I would use those eggs or when I would use the eggs. And six years later, that one egg retrieval led to one genetically normal embryo which led to one successful embryo transfer and — one pregnancy later — I'll soon have, God willing, one beautifully healthy baby girl. So it really does feel like fate."

The reality star said she never grew up “fantasizing” about having a family, and froze her eggs without a “surefire plan” of ever using them. During the pandemic, however, she began to warm to the idea. "I really freed myself of the rigidness of what legacy, love, and family could look like. Those are the three pillars I reassessed, and it helped shake me from this idea of, 'I have to have it this way on this timeline everyone else is following.'"

Williams also found herself in a good place, financially. She owned real estate in Manhattan and was doing well after “RHONY” with her own projects, including starring in “Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams.”

"I had realized this aspect of the American dream for myself, and I felt like I could really provide for a child in a way that feels stable and safe and secure" she said.

Eboni is ready to put any nagging thoughts aside. "There will always be that voice that says, 'Maybe I should have waited to meet a man and remarry before I had a baby? Maybe I should not be trying to do this alone.' But f**k that! I'm not waiting. I'm 40 years old. I'm not waiting to build assets. I'm not waiting to build my career. I'm not waiting to travel. And I'm certainly not waiting to start a family."