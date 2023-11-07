‘RHONY’s’ Brynn Whitfield on Breaking BravoCon Escalator! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Fresh off BravoCon 2023, “The Real Housewives of New York” star Brynn Whitfield made an appearance at Glamour’s Women of the Year 2023 event in NYC.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Brynn, who spilled on her “wild” time in Vegas, including that gone-viral moment when she got her Louboutins stuck in an escalator!

She commented, “I could feel they were stuck as I’m coming down. I was like, ‘Oh, God’ so I thought, ‘Okay, I’m going to really try to yank them out. Thank God, I tried to yank them out ’cause my feet just Barbie stepped out… Then I was like, ‘Okay, they’re just, like, going to fall over and I’m going to pick them up and then walk and then they’re stuck and the escalator stopped.

“I was like, I just broke BravoCon,” Brynn went on. “My first thought was, Andy [Cohen]’s going to kill me, but he was like, ‘I love it.’”

One of the major headlines from BravoCon was Tom Sandoval getting booed. Whitfield didn’t see it live but saw “a couple clips online.” She explained, “They had me so busy, so I didn’t get to see any other panels… Next time, I’m going to wear a hoodie and sit in the back and go to the other panels.”