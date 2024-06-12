Andy Cohen on Canceled ‘RHONJ’ Reunion & Recasting Rumors (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Andy Cohen celebrated 15 years of “Watch What Happens Live” at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival.

“Extra” spoke with Andy about the special, which will feature some favorites from the “WWHL” canon, and he revealed that his favorite moment was having Oprah on the show!

Andy also spoke about “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” not having a traditional reunion for Season 14, saying, “When you see the finale, you’ll see… I think the finale, kind of, is a finale in a reunion all in one.”

As for the recasting rumors, Andy noted that “no decisions have been made,” adding, “We’re nowhere close to making any decisions.”

He stressed, “Don’t believe anything you read right now.”

When asked about the end of the season and if there is any hope for Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, Andy commented, “None at all.”

Porsha Williams is coming back to “RHOA,” with Andy noting, “We’re in production now.” Without spoiling anything, he said, “You just gotta wait and see.”

Cohen also weighed in on “Vanderpump Rules,” which is going on a hiatus, causing many to speculate on the future of the show. While he’s no longer a producer, he said, “I don’t think there’s any great mystery about taking a beat and re-evaluating and letting people go live their lives.”

On the “RHOBH” front, Andy couldn’t say much but shared that Kyle Richards’ divorce will play out.