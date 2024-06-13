Serena Williams Says She’s 'Obsessed' with Daughters Post-Retirement (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Thursday, Serena Williams hit the 2024 Tribeca Festival premiere of her new docuseries “In the Arena: Serena Williams,” which is about her life on and off the court.

“Extra’s” Jenny Taft spoke with Serena, who shared why it was important to tell her story in this way and give an intimate look behind the scenes.

She said, “I think that, you know, a lot of people get to see the Grand Slam victories and mostly the trophy and the finals and they never see the practices. They never see everything that goes into that… to kind of get an intimate back look of everything that happens was something that I thought would be really good story to tell.”

Since retiring, Serena is filling in the void with her kids! She gushed, “They’re like my biggest love, so I’m obsessed with those kids.”

“I think I put all that intensity that I had in tennis into my children because I’m super hands-on,” Williams added. “I have a couple of businesses between my venture company and WYN Beauty… putting a lot of effort and passion behind things that I’m passionate about.”

Serena also teased what to expect when she hosts the ESPYS, including some serious fashion moments! She said, “Get ready for some serious fashion. I’m going all out for that.”