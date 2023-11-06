Celebrity News November 06, 2023
Serena Williams Says Daughter Olympia Is a Fashionista! (Exclusive)
On Monday, Serena Williams was honored with the Fashion Icon award at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards.
“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Serena, who felt “unbelievable” to get the recognition, adding, “I honestly don’t have the words.”
Williams also dished on how her love of fashion has rubbed off on 6-year-old daughter Olympia Ohanian, saying, “Since she was a kid, she knew what she wanted to wear… When she was like 2, she would say, ‘I want this, I want that.’ She always knew what she wanted.”
When Mona praised Serena for helping others with opportunities, Serena stressed, “Well, if I never had an opportunity, then what would have happened to me? My parents gave me that opportunity. Sometimes, it can be your parents or someone you look up to.”