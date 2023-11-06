Serena Williams Says Daughter Olympia Is a Fashionista! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Monday, Serena Williams was honored with the Fashion Icon award at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Serena, who felt “unbelievable” to get the recognition, adding, “I honestly don’t have the words.”

Williams also dished on how her love of fashion has rubbed off on 6-year-old daughter Olympia Ohanian, saying, “Since she was a kid, she knew what she wanted to wear… When she was like 2, she would say, ‘I want this, I want that.’ She always knew what she wanted.”