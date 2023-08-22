Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Welcome Baby #2!

Instagram

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian just announced the arrival of their second child, a baby girl named Adira River Ohanian.

In a TikTok post, Serena, Alexis and their daughter Olympia, 5, sit together at a table. The pregnant tennis pro, wearing bright pink, then indicates she will be right back… and when Serena returns, she’s holding a swaddled newborn.

They family shares a sweet moment together as Alexis kisses Serena and Olympia kisses the new baby.

The clip was set to Bazzi’s “Beautiful,” and Serena wrote in the caption, “Welcome my beautiful angel.”

Alexis also shared the news on his Instagram, writing, "Welcome, Adira River Ohanian. I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏 I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister."

Quoting Isiah 48:18, "Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea."

Williams announced her pregnancy in May at the Met Gala and debuted her baby bump in Gucci.

Just a few months earlier, Serena revealed she and Alexis were planning to expand their family.

In an essay for Vogue, she wrote, “In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child. And we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we're ready, we can add to our family. I definitely don't want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out."

Explaining her need to step away from tennis, Serena noted, “Don't get me wrong: I love being a woman, and I loved every second of being pregnant with Olympia. I was one of those annoying women who adored being pregnant and was working until the day I had to report to the hospital — although things got super complicated on the other side.”