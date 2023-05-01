Serena Williams Expecting Baby #2, Debuts Bump at Met Gala 2023

Getty Images

Serena Williams, 41, and husband Alexis Ohanian have another baby on the way!

At Monday night’s 2023 Met Gala, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child.

Serena debuted her growing baby bump in Gucci look.

Along with posting a series of photos on Instagram, Williams wrote, “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”

A few months ago, the tennis legend expressed her wishes to grow her family. In an essay for Vogue, she wrote, “In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child. And we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we're ready, we can add to our family. I definitely don't want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out."

Serena and Alexis are also the parents of daughter Olympia, 5.

Explaining her need to step away from tennis, Serena noted, “Don't get me wrong: I love being a woman, and I loved every second of being pregnant with Olympia. I was one of those annoying women who adored being pregnant and was working until the day I had to report to the hospital — although things got super complicated on the other side.”