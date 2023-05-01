Jared Leto Transforms Into Karl Lagerfeld’s Cat at Met Gala 2023

Getty Images

On Monday, Jared Leto transformed into a cat at the 2023 Met Gala!

Showing up in a cat costume, Leto was paying tribute to Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved cat Choupette, who was also invited.

Choupette’s agent, Lucas Berullier, recently told The New York Post, “She got the invitation. It’s an event in honor of the legacy of Karl, and Choupette is obviously a central part of the legacy.”

Getty Images

We’ll have to see if Jared comes face-to-face with the real Choupette.

On the red carpet, Leto did catch up with his “WeCrashed” co-star Anne Hathaway, who gave him a hug!

Another big name also dressed as Choupette… Doja Cat, who was making her debut at the star-studded event!

Doja’s sparkle-hooded look was designed by Oscar de la Renta. Her dazzling outfit featured 350,000 beads.

Getty Images