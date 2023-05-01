Rachel Brosnahan Frees the Nipple at Met Gala 2023 (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan stunned at the Met Gala in a Sergio Hudson gown that dared to bare!

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman spoke to Rachel, whose look was Goth glam inspired by Karl Lagerfeld’s work with Chanel in the ’90s.

Referencing her hit show “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Brosnahan quipped, “It’s a little bit different from Mrs. Maisel.”

As for how Hudson came up with her look, Rachel explained, “Sergio has been inspired by Karl for a long time… He sent some reference images through from a ‘90s show that Karl did for Chloe, a lot of black mesh. He freed the nipple first, and so we are back in the black mesh, a little bit of Goth glam in honor of the ‘90s.”

Rachel admitted that she was “nervous” at first as she walking up the stairs.