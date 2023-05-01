Gabrielle Union Reveals Inspiration Behind Met Gala 2023 Look (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman spoke with Gabrielle Union at the 2023 Met Gala, where she wore Prada.

She shared, “It’s a little different than what I’m used to for Met but this year, my 50th year, is about rebirth, renewal, and evolution.”

Gabrielle was joined for the star-studded event by her husband Dwyane Wade, who wore a sleeveless look.

She gushed, “I love this look, I love this arms.”

“There’s a couple more layers that need to come off for this date to be complete, but I like where [he] started,” Gabrielleadd.