Gabrielle Union Reveals Inspiration Behind Met Gala 2023 Look (Exclusive)
“Extra’s” Adam Glassman spoke with Gabrielle Union at the 2023 Met Gala, where she wore Prada.
She shared, “It’s a little different than what I’m used to for Met but this year, my 50th year, is about rebirth, renewal, and evolution.”
Gabrielle was joined for the star-studded event by her husband Dwyane Wade, who wore a sleeveless look.
She gushed, “I love this look, I love this arms.”
“There’s a couple more layers that need to come off for this date to be complete, but I like where [he] started,” Gabrielleadd.
Union was excited to see Beyoncé and Rihanna.