Gisele Bündchen Attends Met Gala Solo After Tom Brady Divorce

Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen was a vision in white on fashion’s biggest night!

While the Brazilian supermodel is a Met Gala veteran, attending for the first time in 2003, this marks her first solo appearance at the event since her split from NFL legend Tom Brady in October.

Gisele and Tom made their Met Gala debut in 2008.

The 42-year-old mom walked (and twirled around) the carpet in a white silk tulle Chanel gown with vertical stripes of white sequins embroidered down the middle. She complimented her look with a white silk tulle Chanel cape decked with feathers.

Getty Images

According to a press release from the brand, both Gisele’s dress and cape are from the Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2007 collection.

She shared with Vogue on the red carpet how she decided on this specific Chanel dress.

"I wore this dress in a 2006 or 2007 editorial with [Lagerfeld], I wore the same dress," Gisele told livestream host La La Anthony. "So when I was picking a dress, I was like, which dress is going to be the dress, and I thought this is the one!"

The runway model accessorized with both a Chanel bag and shoes.