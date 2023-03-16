Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Spending Time with Billionaire Jeffrey Soffer

Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen is seeing someone new following her divorce from Tom Brady, reports DailyMail.com.

The paper has linked the model, 42, with Brady’s friend and Elle MacPherson’s billionaire ex-husband Jeffrey Soffer.

Despite sparking romance rumors with her jiu jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, sources tell Daily Mail, “Gisele has been spending time with Jeffrey Soffer. They've been seeing each other for several months now and meet secretly about once a week.”

Soffer, who lives near Gisele’s home, is a developer and hotelier said to be worth about $2.2 billion. He owns private jets, a superyacht and the legendary Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami among other luxury properties.

Jeffrey and Tom were last seen together hanging out in Miami in January. They even grabbed pizza with Tom and Gisele’s daughter Vivian.