Health & Beauty May 01, 2023
Met Gala 2023 Pre-Glam: See the Stars Getting Ready!
Met Gala attendees took to social media to give us an inside look at their 2023 beauty rituals and a sneak peek at their looks.
Serena Williams got ready for the ball in a beauty mask.
Elle Fanning also posted a pic in a beauty mask, while she enjoyed a green smoothie. The actress wrote, "Bottoms up Met."
Ashley Graham posted a video on Tiktok revealing getting glammed up for the event is a "marathon."
Karlie Kloss used a Therabody device to prep her skin for the gala.
Lea Michele posted a photo of some sparkly heels and wrote, "First Monday in May."
Lily James hinted she would be hitting the red carpet with brunette extensions by posting this photo on Instagram Stories along with the caption, "Hair Porn."
Roger Federer was ready to toast the night, looking dapper in a tuxedo.