Nicole Kidman Confirms ‘Practical Magic 2’: ‘We Want to Have Fun’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are reuniting for a “Practical Magic” sequel!

She dished on the exciting news while chatting with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour alongside her “A Family Affair” co-stars Zac Efron and Joey King.

When Terri commented that the Owens sisters are back, Nicole said, “We’ve been circling it for a while, but we wanted to make sure we had a good story… And also, I just love Sandy, so the idea of working with her again… we were both saying, ‘Oh, my God, we’re still here and working’ and really sort of enthusiastic… to bring that into what we’re going to do now, so it’s kind of fun.”

Zac smiled, “That’s beautiful.”

Nicole added, “We want to have fun.”

Kidman also gave an update on another big project, “Big Little Lies” Season 3. Nicole revealed, “It is being written… We haven’t started production yet because Reese is doing ‘The Morning Show’… But, yeah, that’s happening.’”

Efron noted, “We need more of that.” Joey added, “We just need more Nicole Kidman.”

Nicole shared, “No, no, there was always meant to be a third.”

Zac pointed out, “The stories don’t feel like they’re quite finished.” Nicole said, “It was a trio of storytelling, but there was a reason that it had to wait.”

Is there anything for Zac or Joey on “Big Little Lies”? Joey said, “Don’t put that pressure on her… I will call her and put that pressure on her later.”

Zac joked, “We’ll put ourselves on tape and submit.”

Nicole continued, “Yeah, but it’s meant to have had this gap in there. When people see it, they’ll see why.”

Nicole wouldn’t reveal guest stars, joking, “Ask Reese.”