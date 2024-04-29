Nicole Kidman’s Update on ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3: ‘Moving Ahead’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Over the weekend, Nicole Kidman received the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award at a gala in Los Angeles.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Nicole, who was there with husband Keith Urban and their teenage daughters.

She said, “I brought my whole family with me, and they've flown from all over the world. I’m really sort of soaking it in.”

Getty Images

Kidman’s sister and all of her nieces and nephews were in attendance, too!

Nicole noted. “Mom is not here, but she's gonna be watching the show on a livestream. I love technology — thank you. My cousin is with her in Australia.”

Calling herself an “an introvert,” Nicole stressed the importance of enjoying the celebratory moment and just letting it happen.

Kidman commented, “I think it's the highest honor. I mean, it's incredible, ’cause when I looked at the list, I was like, ‘What?’”

It was the first time the award has gone to an Australian in 49 years!

Kidman also gave an update on “Big Little Lies,” saying, “Reese and I were talking about it yesterday. And we're moving ahead, and you will be seeing it. Not soon, not soon enough.”

The series is likely to return “next year.”

Her show “Nine Perfect Strangers” is also coming back for a “pretty crazy” Season 2. Nicole teased, “Hang on. And we have the most magnificent new cast. We've got a whole cast of brilliant actors from all over the world, so it's very global.”

Nicole reflected on making her first movie at 14 years old, saying, “I had a dream of working around the world and I knew I wanted to act. I knew I wanted to act when I was 6, 7 years old. I didn’t know I would have the opportunity to do it… I just pursued it and pursued it.”

Kidman made the right career move, ending up with an Oscar, two Emmys, and 6 Golden Globes!