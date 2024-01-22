Nicole Kidman on Playing Grieving Mother in ‘Expats’: ‘Unbearable’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Nicole Kidman stunned in black Versace at the NYC premiere of her limited series “Expats,” which is based on the 2016 novel “The Expatriates.”

She spoke to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about playing a grief-stricken mother in the six-part limited drama series about a small group of American women whose lives cross paths after a sudden family tragedy.

Kidman said, “It’s the job of the actor… When I first optioned this book and took it to [director Lulu Wang], I was like, ‘Which role do you want me to play?’ And she was like, ‘You have to play Margaret so I was like, ‘Ah, okay.’”

She continued, “Then I went, ‘Okay, be as true, and as authentic and as deep, because this is the story that people have lived. It’s devastating, unbearable and horrendous, and I have to be true to it.’”

Nicole was being true to it alongside co-star Brian Tee, who played her husband.

Kidman said, “It wasn’t like I was by myself, we were a married couple who were walking through it together. I love that we had each other to hold on to… It was deep.”

She also opened up about missing her kids and husband Keith Urban while filming in Hong Kong.

Kidman said, “We were playing two people who lost a child… I was missing my kids and my husband… we loved Hong Kong, we were able to shoot really in the city… Everything in there is authentic… I would climb seven flights of stairs to shoot in the little apartment… We would just kind of hustle, it felt like we were doing a small film even though it was such an enormous undertaking and we got to see Hong Kong which was gorgeous.”