Miranda Cosgrove Wants ‘iCarly’ Movie to Wrap up Cliffhangers (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Miranda Cosgrove chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at the NYC premiere of “Despicable Me 4.” She dished on being part of the franchise for more than half her life.

She told Mona, "It's just so much fun. I'm so proud that I've gotten to be a part of this franchise for so long. I started when I was 13 with the movies and I'm 30, and I just love getting to come to the premieres every time a new movie comes out.”

She also said, “Seeing everybody in person is always so much fun — it's like a big party.”

Mona asked, “How is it being in your 30s revisiting Margot?”

She said, “It's crazy… I love doing voice acting because you get to kind of just go crazy alone in the booth and nobody can really see you, so you can kind of do anything you want and try whatever you want, so I feel like it's really fun.”

Cosgrove said she is also having fun with the new cast members. “I love Will Ferrell — he’s amazing — and I love Joey King. She's

in the new movie and it's been really fun getting to know her.”

She also dished on “iCarly” and how the franchise might tie up loose ends after the revival was canceled. “I hope we get to do a movie and wrap up the story because we left off on a real cliffhanger. So, hopefully soon.”