Getty

Miranda Cosgrove made the trip to London to celebrate the U.K. launch of Paramount+!

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Cosgrove about the resurgence of her hit show “iCarly” and teased what’s to come in the revival.

Miranda said she felt “amazing” about the all the fans sticking with “iCarly” for all these years — many of whom grew up watching it!

As for the revival, she commented, “It definitely has nostalgia,” adding, “I hope that it also brings something new to the table and that it makes people laugh.”

Cosgrove also opened up about being a maid of honor at her childhood friend’s wedding. She said, “I had to give a speech, which scared me more than anything… it was very nerve-racking.”

Miranda revealed that she is single, saying, “I was alone at the wedding.”

Despite not finding a love connection at the nuptials, she still had fun, sharing, “I danced a lot!”

Cosgrove is turning 30 next year and is ready for the next chapter of her life. She dished, “It’s coming so soon, and I definitely want to have a party.”

When asked what she’d liked to accomplish in the next decade, Miranda answered, “I want to, you know, have as much fun as possible, travel more.”