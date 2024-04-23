What Luke Bryan Thinks Really Caused His Onstage Fall! (Exclusive)

Disney/Eric McCandless

Luke Bryan was back in his seat on “American Idol” on Monday after taking a nasty slip onstage during a show in Vancouver over the weekend.

“Extra” was with Luke, who said, “What was funny was... when my feet went out from under me, I didn't really know what happened, and when I landed, I think it was a cell phone. Then, when I look back at the tapes... I keep my water bottles down there, and I think a water bottle may have spilled. But whatever, it was slicker than a banana peel. Thankfully, it’s a cheap way to get a viral moment going.”

He noted, “The irony, last week, I had done some cycling around Hollywood and my back acted weird after it. I had to get a chiropractor. When I hit the stage, I was like, ‘Oh, my God — all that work to get my back good.' But somehow… my mama called to check in, my wife called to check in, and everything’s good.”

What’s not good is Katy Perry saying goodbye to “American Idol” after this season!

“Extra’s” Alecia Davis recently spoke with Blake Shelton, who joked that Luke was pushing Katy off so he could come on the show as a judge.

Luke quipped, “I don't want to spend any extra time with Blake Shelton. I think he would bring the median level of IQ, he’d really bring it down, and his music knowledge certainly isn’t what mine is.”

He smiled, jokingly adding, “I think Blake is just fine driving his tractor in Oklahoma and pretending to be a farmer.”