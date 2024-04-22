Luke Bryan Takes a Tumble After Slipping on Fan’s Cellphone

Getty Images

Over the weekend, country star Luke Bryan hit the ground hard at the Coast City Country Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

In a video posted by blametanev on X, Bryan fell onstage after seemingly slipping on a cellphone, which was tossed onstage by a fan.

Bryan didn’t let the fall bother him, asking the crowd during his set, “Hold up! Did anyone get that?”

He then gave the phone back to the fan, who seems to have apologized for the mishap. He jokingly replied, “It’s okay. My lawyer will be calling.”

Bryan told another fan, who got the fall on camera, “I gotta see it.”

After being given the phone, he quipped, “Oh, you’re Snapchatting, you can't Snapchat this sh*t.”

Luke clearly didn’t take the fall seriously, even showing the clip to his fans!

Narrating what happened, he said, “There I am, there we go, jumping, jumping, hyping the crowd... There it is.”