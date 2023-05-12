Celebrity News May 12, 2023
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown Among Performers at 2023 iHeart Country Music Festival
Grab your cowboy hats and boots, the iHeart Country Festival is bigger and better this year!
Celebrating its 10th year, country’s biggest superstars will take over the stage at the Moody Center in Austin, TX on Saturday, May 13th for a celebration unlike any other.
This year’s lineup includes Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Sam Hunt, Elle King, Parker McCollum, Justin Moore, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny and Bailey Zimmerman.
Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com. You can also tune in on iHeartRadio country stations nationwide as well as iHeartRadio app on Saturday, May 13th at 8pm ET/5pm PT.