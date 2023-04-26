Miranda Lambert on Hubby Brendan McLoughlin’s Shirtless Cooking! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Country singer Miranda Lambert is cooking up something hot!

“Extra’s” Alecia Davis spoke with Miranda about her new cookbook, her Las Vegas residency and her ACM nominations!

Lambert has also been showing off her family dishes in her cookbook, “Y'all Eat Yet?: Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen.”

Miranda shared, “I’ve heard that phrase my whole life… It kind of felt right to put recipes and stories in a book titled ‘Y’All Eat Yet?’ — right?

She noted, “I was raised by a really strong, amazing group of women. They all raised me and I was so lucky to grow up and like learn how to navigate life from them and most of those lessons were around the dinner table.”

Lambert revealed that her favorite recipe is her mom’s meatloaf, which she calls a “staple in our family.”

Miranda’s husband Brendan McLoughlin is a fan of the meatloaf!

While the couple does cook together, Lambert noted, ‘He’s a lot better cook than I am. He’s fun to watch cook and sometimes he doesn’t wear a shirt and I like that.”

Miranda has three Grammys, more ACM Awards than any other, and now she has hit another milestone, her 17th Female Artist of the Year nomination.

Calling the milestone “pretty crazy,” Miranda said, “I just feel so lucky that this country music community and family has lifted up my art all these years.”

Lambert is “excited” to have the ACMs in her home state of Texas, saying, “It’s fun to go home. Texas is always about a good time, so why not bring country music’s biggest party?”