Dolly Parton Jokes About Threesomes with Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood at ACM Awards

Getty Images

Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton co-hosted the 2023 ACM Awards… and the show got off to a hilarious start!

For the pair’s opening monologue at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, Brooks kicked things off with a kind word about Parton being the G.O.A.T.

On cue, the country queen appeared on stage with a live goat in a wagon, asking, "Did I hear you say you were looking for a goat? I've got your goat right here."

Parton went on to joke that she is his “hall pass” — and his wife Trisha Yearwood’s, too!

Dolly teased, "I just had a thought. I know why you're doing the G.O.A.T. thing. I think it stands for ‘Garth organized a threesome.’"

Garth was left laughing, but once he recovered, he referenced one of the most famous songs she ever wrote, saying, “And I thought I couldn't love you any more.”

Earlier in the night, “Extra” spoke with Garth and Trisha on the red carpet.

Looking ahead at Brooks’ hosting duties, Trisha said Garth and Dolly are “hilarious” together, while Brooks revealed, “Trust me, we went through the rehearsal three times, [Parton] has never said the same thing twice.”