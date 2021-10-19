Host Luke Bryan Teases ‘Emotional’ CMA Awards Show

Getty Images

Luke Bryan is ramping up to celebrate “American Idol’s” 20th season, but first he’s going to be hosting the CMA Awards!

The singer tells “Extra’s” Terri Seymour of the award show, “They’re turning it over to me… I’m really excited about it… It’s just going to be an awesome night of music and it’s my job to keep the train on the track.”

He went on, “So many of my memories as a country music fan as a kid were watching the CMAs… Now that I have the opportunity to be in the world of hosting, it is a big deal for me. It’s something I take a lot of pride in. Having won some CMA Awards, it’s a wonderful feeling to be asked to host and hey, I don’t have a co-host. If something goes wrong, heavy lies the hosting duty.”

Bryan also confirmed, “I’ll do a performance… I’m excited about that.”

As for what fans can expect, he said, “Emotional moments, fun moments — country music is always good hitting all the sensories of life, American life.”

The 45-year-old is excited for “American Idol,” too, saying, “It is pretty amazing when you look at the longevity of ‘Idol.’”