Getty Images

Las Vegas just got a little more country with Blake Shelton’s new live music spot Ole Red Bar.

“Extra’s” Alecia Davis spoke with Blake about the grand opening and having his wife Gwen Stefani with him up onstage!

Referencing Gwen’s Coachella performance with No Doubt, Blake commented, “I was excited she did it because she's had a hell of a week.”

The Coachella performance was the first time that Gwen and No Doubt reunited in nine years!

When asked what Stefani’s support meant to him, Shelton gushed, “It’s everything. I mean, that's my wife. And she's never not been there to support me. It's just such a comforting thing to know she has my back. She's my best friend, and it's not something we just say. It's in our actions. We are as supportive of each other as we can be.”

Blake and Gwen are loving the farm life on their Oklahoma ranch.

Blake commented, “I love being on the tractor. It's like my getaway. That is my vacation or hobby. I’m no good at it, let’s be honest. It’s a disaster. I got a guy that works for me on the ranch that after I leave town, he’ll come in behind me and like fix it and get it right, like how it should be. But nobody has more fun doing it than I do.”

Blake even got Gwen to join him.

How does a city girl like Gwen becomes a country girl?

Blake answered, “Well, flowers. It’s hard to get her excited about a stock of corn growing, but if you can get her some zinnias going, now she's fired up. Now she wants to be a farmer.”

For Christmas, Blake gifted zinnia seeds to Gwen. He shared, “I got that. I got her sunflower seeds. You name it, if it can grow in Oklahoma, I probably got it for her.”

To cover his bases, Shelton also got jewelry for Stefani. He quipped, “I’m not sure which is more expensive either. I don’t know if you’ve tried some of that flower stuff... holy sh*t.”

Shelton was stoked to launch his sixth and largest Ole Red Bar right on the Strip.

He said, “It’s not something I think most artists think are in the cards, to be part of something like this outside of making music records and touring. To be able to have a venue that also represents you musically and what you do. And so, I got super lucky this all worked out.”

Blake is also fired up to hit the road again and thrill fans with all his hits on his Honky Tonk tour.

While Blake has missed touring life, he admitted, “I was a little bit nervous. I’m always nervous at the start of my tours. I don’t know why after this many years. It’s simple things I worry about like the lyrics to my song or are people gonna come to the shows? Literally, those are the two things that I stress about.”

As for the possibility of returning to “The Voice,” Blake revealed, “I don’t plan on ever, like working at ‘The Voice’ again. I can’t say I wouldn’t come by for, like, a surprise appearance. I mean, that show is the greatest and most important thing that I’ve ever been a part of in my career. It changed my life, and I’ll always be grateful for that.”

Though he’s not sitting in the famous red chairs anymore, Shelton is still watching the show!