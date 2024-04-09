Getty Images

Gwen Stefani is setting the record straight on her relationship with Blake Shelton.

While they are subject to rumors from time to time, Gwen isn’t letting them bother her.

In an interview with Nylon magazine, she shared, “But when you’re in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us. You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something. It’s just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is.”

Stefani is human, though, and deals with “insecurities.”

She elaborated, “I had been going through those times where you’re questioning: ‘Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute? In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what’s happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid.

“The truth is I am in love with my best friend and all this sh*t I’m thinking of in my brain, that’s all it is — I’m overthinking,” Gwen emphasized.

Gwen and Blake have been together since 2015 after meeting on the set of “The Voice.”

They got married in 2021, less than a year after he proposed.

Months ago, Gwen was on the brink of getting emotional when Blake gave a speech at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

During his nearly four-minute speech, Blake told the crowd, “The first time that I ever met Gwen was in 2014. She wasn’t like any other famous person that I had ever met before. She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it. She didn’t roll in with security. She came in with a baby and two little boys, which at the time worked like security because nobody was going near. It was chaos.”

He went on, “It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in the world — that was her number one job. And now standing here almost 10 years later after I first met her, I can say without question that being a mother is still the most important thing in her life. And I gotta tell you all, that’s rare in this business."

Of his speech, she told “Extra’s” Melvin Robert, “I was like, ‘Somebody hand me a tissue.’”

When asked how she felt to hear such wonderful remarks from Blake, Gwen quipped, “I think you could just start it off with, ‘What is it like to have him?’ It is just, like, true love, like, just to have a best friend and then have him talk about me like that is crazy because we met so late in my life in so many ways.”