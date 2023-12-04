‘The Voice’: Niall Horan Says Blake Shelton Is a ‘Wind-Up’ Over Text! (Exclusive)

NBCUniversal

On Monday, reigning champ Niall Horan was feeling good going into the first “The Voice” live show of the season.

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Niall about his team, the competition from the other coaches, and his group chat with Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

He shared, “The [group chat] with him and Gwen, today, was actually going off. He’s just such a wind-up… He’s always doing something to stir some crap around the place. He’s a genius at that stuff. He knows how to wind everyone up.”

As for the talent this year on “The Voice,” Horan commented, “Some of the best I’ve ever seen… The TV moments that we’ve been able to create this year have just been nuts… I’m very confident in the three that I’ve picked from the Lives, and now it’s over to the people of America.”

Niall has some stiff competition from fellow coaches John Legend, Gwen, and Reba McEntire. He noted, “I think everyone has someone that can win… Across the Blinds, I definitely battled it out with John more.”

Niall has an advantage, thanks to his experience going through “The X Factor.” He commented, “I see a lot of myself in them and the excitement of being on the biggest show in the country… I’ve navigated my way through a show like this before. I just understand it.”