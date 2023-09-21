Tyler Golden/NBC

Reigning “The Voice” champ Niall Horan is back with John Legend, Gwen Stefani and new coach Reba McEntire for Season 24 of “The Voice.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with the group to dish on what’s in store for the new season — which is the first without Blake Shelton — and the dynamics among the coaches.

When asked how much Niall was going to miss Blake since they had a father-son relationship, John referenced Gwen, saying, “He’s got a stepmother here.”

Niall joked, “Evil stepmother… She’s been mean to me.”

Gwen admitted, “I deserve that. I’ve been really mean to him… on purpose.”

In all seriousness, Niall said, “I’m gonna miss Blake. Blake was so good to have around when I first joined, to learn the ropes and see how it all works. No one knows the show better than that man.”

Gwen trolled Niall, saying, “It’s funny because last season Blake never mentioned Niall one time, like never even... I didn’t even know he was on the show. It’s weird.”

John jumped in on the fun, asking, “Are you guys even friends?”

Niall quipped, “It’s a shame, really.”

Though Blake isn’t there to talk smack with Niall, he has his fair share with John.

John commented, “The ladies are above it. They’re a little too mature for that. Me and Niall, we kind of snipe a little bit.”

John joked, “He’s kind of arrogant after winning last season. I had to knock him down a couple pegs,” adding, “We had to do our best to just exist on the stage with the size of his ego.”

Reba was feeling the pressure, being the newbie. She said, “It’s a camaraderie but still, we’re competitive.”

Niall raved about the show, saying, “it’s incredible how America keeps producing this level of talent.”

John added, “I don’t know how we keep finding these artists. It’s the never-ending well of great talent.”

As for how contestants benefit from the show, Legend commented, “Only one person’s gonna win, but there’s so many people that get an opportunity to be seen and heard… They’re getting exposure, but they’re also getting coaching from each of us… This is an experience almost no other artist will get, and this will help them become better at what they do.”