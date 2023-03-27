Niall Horan on New Album and Possible Harry Styles ‘Voice’ Cameo (Exclusive)

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

Only “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers was on the set of “The Voice” with new coach Niall Horan, who dished on his team and the other coaches, including his “dad” Blake Shelton, as well as his new album “The Show”!

Aside from his gig on “The Voice,” Niall has been working on his new album “The Show” for “two years.”

He said, “I’m really excited to come back… I feel like I’ve been away forever. Just want to get back in the mix.”

When asked about his former One Direction band member Harry Styles making a possible appearance on “The Voice” this season, Niall commented, “I don’t know about Styles. If he wants to come on, you can come on… I’ll tell you what, he’s the busiest man in the world so that’s gonna be hard to get him.”

For his first season on “The Voice,” Niall has a “good team.” He elaborated, “We’re a solid team, I’m not worried about anyone else.”

While Blake is hoping to capture his tenth win, Niall noted, “I’m gonna try my best to make it not happen.”

He went on, “I’m also maybe potentially looking forward to taking his seat next year… If I don’t get fired between now and then.”

Despite the competition, the two have a father-son like bond. Niall said, “I’m not gonna lie, we’re quite similar from day one. We get on very well… He’s very funny as America knows very well. He’s even funnier off-camera. We’ve definitely grown a little bit of a bond and a friendly rivalry.”

Niall also raved about the other judges, calling Kelly Clarkson “amazing,” adding, “She’s just the nicest girl in the world on and off camera.”

Niall described Chance the Rapper as “sweet,” pointing out, “He’s literally a music library.”

Horan is no stranger to singing competition shows, he got his first break on “X Factor.” Recalling his first audition, he said, “It wasn’t great, I would recommend no one ever go on YouTube and watch it. It was an awful bag of nerves.”

Due to his own experience, Horan said he has “empathy” for the contestants on “The Voice,” a weapon that he hopes to use to win the show!