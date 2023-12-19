Gwen Stefani Confirms New Music Is Coming in 2024 (Exclusive)

Casey Durkin/NBC

On Monday, Gwen Stefani hit the red carpet for the first night of the Season 24 finale of “The Voice.”

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Gwen, who has been busy in the recording studio!

She teased, I got new music next year, so I am really excited about it.”

“I’ve been working on music probably since 2020, like, just casually, like, going in the studio and finally hit in that zone where I’m like, ‘Okay, this is what this is, where I’m at now,’” Gwen explained. “It’s exciting. I can’t wait to share it.”

When Megan suggested that Gwen collaborate with fellow “The Voice” coach Reba McEntire, she replied, “I’m like, ‘Hey, you got my number, Reba.’”

Gwen also opened up on her bond with Reba, saying, “I loved getting to know her. It’s interesting to know somebody that’s had such a lasting long crazy career.”

Calling Reba an “diva icon queen,” Gwen emphasized, “She truly is that… The more I got to know her on the show, the more you’re like… ‘You are the most humble like unassuming person that probably I’ve ever met…’ It just makes you feel really comfortable… She’s really generous and sweet.”

Megan also spoke with Reba, who revealed what she’ll miss most about Gwen, who won’t be on the show next season.

Reba shared, “I told her, I said, ‘Can’t you come back? We’ll have big chairs, me and you sit together.’ I love her to pieces. She’s so much fun.”

McEntire will back next season with Dan + Shay and Chance the Rapper.