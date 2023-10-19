Gwen Stefani Gushes Over Blake Shelton’s Sweet Walk of Fame Speech (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Thursday, Gwen Stefani received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Stefani, who called it a “surreal” day. She said, “I wish I could put my emotions into whoever’s watching this right now and be like, ‘This is how it feels like, guys!’ Weird, like, never thought this would happen.”

Gwen was on the brink of emotion when husband Blake Shelton gave a speech at the ceremony.

During his nearly four-minute speech, Blake told the crowd, “The first time that I ever met Gwen was in 2014. She wasn't like any other famous person that I had ever met before. She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it. She didn't roll in with security. She came in with a baby and two little boys, which at the time worked like security because nobody was going near. It was chaos."

He went on, “It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in the world — that was her number one job. And now standing here almost 10 years later after I first met her, I can say without question that being a mother is still the most important thing in her life. And I gotta tell you all, that's rare in this business."

Calling her the “perfect person” to be honored, he joked, “Today, it's nice to see her honored for her side project, which is being one of the biggest stars in the world. In my opinion, Gwen is the perfect person to receive a star on the Walk of Fame. From music, television, and movies to fashion and beauty, she has risen to the top over and over again, with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her. Not as much as me, though."

Blake ended his speech, “I know firsthand that it takes a lot of people to make a hit record, but none of this would have ever happened without Gwen Stefani, the songwriter. So, congratulations to my all-time favorite songwriter on your star. You deserve this and I love you.”

Of his speech, she commented, “I was like, ‘Somebody hand me a tissue.’”

When asked how she felt to hear such wonderful remarks from Blake, Gwen quipped, “I think you could just it off with, ‘What is it like to have him?’ It is just like true love like just to have a best friend and then have him talk about me like that is crazy because we met so late in my life in so many ways."

She gushed, “He saved me, and he's my best friend… I want to, like, take his speech and blow it up, put it on my wall, like, I want to go look at it again.”