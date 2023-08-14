Getty Images

Kingston Rossdale, 17, is following in his famous parents’ footsteps!

The eldest son of Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale performed solo alongside a keyboardist and guitarist at his stepdad Blake Shelton’s Ole Red bar over the weekend in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Shelton teased a "debut artist" on Instagram ahead of the show, and the night of he introduced Kingston to the audience, saying, "I'm very excited, actually honored, to be the first one to introduce this guy to the stage for the very first time ever. This guy's an artist, he's the real deal, and you guys are going to be able to say that you were there at his very first-ever public performance."

The former star of “The Voice” continued, "His music is rock, so I bet we got some rock fans out here. He's only 17 years old, everybody. Here he is, Mr. Kingston Rossdale, everybody!"

Kingston took the stage, showing off his powerhouse vocals. Check out his performance on TikTok!

Afterward, Kingston told the crowd, “Love you guys! Thank you for being here! Thank you, it means everything to me, really. I hope you guys had a great night. Enjoy yourselves!”

Blake then joined him onstage for a warm hug.

Shelton and Stefani also performed her hit “Don’t Speak.” Check out a clip here!

A few months ago, Blake received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. At the ceremony, Stefani told the crowd Blake is a part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream, and the American dream — and makes her dreams.

Later, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Blake, who said, “There's nobody in the world that I want to hear say things like that about me than her. I mean she's everything to me and… I hope she's right. I hope I do represent… hard work and coming from a small town and just swinging for the fence and being super lucky being at the right place at the right time but trying something and then putting the work in to go with it.”