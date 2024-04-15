Getty Images

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega have some sad news to share.

On Monday, the couple revealed that their fourth child, daughter Indy, was stillborn.

They wrote on Instagram, “There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss. After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter 'Indy' was born at rest. It has been a painful journey. But in pain we have found peace."

“This little girl has already changed our lives in so many ways. She was absolutely beautiful. And looked just like daddy. Dark hair and all. Grief has come to us in waves. Moments of feeling absolutely gutted...then moments of feeling blessed by just getting a moment with her,” the couple went on. “We can't understand why things like this happen and we may never get those answers. Indy Rex PenaVega, you completely changed our world. You moved us to a new place. You gave us the community we have been longing for. We love you can't wait to see how many other lives you change."

Last month, Alexa had to be rushed to the hospital after she suffered major bleeding. In a video, she revealed that she suffered "separation of my placenta from my uterus." She emphasized, "Not completely, a partial.”

The couple announced that they were expecting in November.

They posted a pic of Carlos cradling Alexa’s growing baby bump. They wrote on Instagram, “Thank God we love adventures 😍😍😍 Oh baby here we come! Número cuatro!”

Alexa and Carlos are the parents of sons Ocean, 6, Kingston 4, and daughter Rio, 2.

Just a day ago, “Counting On” stars Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard announced that their fourth child was stillborn.

They wrote on Instagram, “💔It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard. Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero.”

The post continued, “From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn’t wait to meet our baby. Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world.”