Getty

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega have another baby on the way!

The couple are expecting their fourth child together.

On Friday, they posted a pic of Carlos cradling Alexa’s growing baby bump. They wrote on Instagram, “Thank God we love adventures 😍😍😍 Oh baby here we come! Número cuatro!”

The two are already parents to Ocean, 6, Kingston, 4, and Rio, 2.

In response to the couple’s post, Vanessa Hudgens commented, “Can’t stop won’t stop. Congratulations lovesss.”

Last year, “Extra” spoke with Carlos as he promoted Big Time Rush’s Forever Tour. Opening up about bringing their kids on tour, he said, “We got our own PenaVegas bus coming along.”

Bandmate Kendall Schmidt quipped, “I am the nanny.”

Carlos shared, “I left Kendall with my kids in the car for five minutes and when I came back, he was like, ‘Oh, I’m not having kids for a while.’”

In the spring of 2021, Alexa and Carlos welcomed Rio, who arrived earlier than expected. Carlos wrote on Instagram, “Little Rio could not wait to come out and play with her brothers! Momma is feeling good and baby girl is kicking some serious booty in the NICU.”