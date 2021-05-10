Alexa & Carlos PenaVega’s Baby Girl Is Here: She Is ‘Kicking Some Serious Booty in the NICU’

Star couple Alexa and Carlos PenaVega just announced the arrival of their baby girl!

This is the couple’s third child, and it sounds like she may have arrived earlier than expected.

Carlos wrote on Instagram, “SO … we’ve been MIA these last few days. Let’s just say we learned once again that God is always in control. You may have a PLAN for your life, but all that really matters is HIS plan. Little Rio could not wait to come out and play with her brothers! Momma is feeling good and baby girl is kicking some serious booty in the NICU.”

He added, “Praying we can all be home together very soon! What a wave of emotions. Much love and thanks to all the Nurses, Doctors from Maui to Oahu — who brought little Rio safely into this world.”

The singer also praised Alexa, writing, “Can’t wait to share the story with you all! I lift up my wifey @vegaalexa on this Mother’s Day. YOU ARE A CHAMP! I could never do what you do. The best momma to our 2 boys and now little girl. Thank you for being a solid rock for this family.”

The couple announced the pregnancy news in a Big Time Rush Christmas video, featuring Alexa lifting her shirt to reveal her belly with the message, “Baby #3 2021.”

Carlos followed up with an Instagram post of the family with their dog. He wrote, “MERRY CHRISTMAS from the 6 of us… We all got scooters for Christmas this year!!! Can’t wait to meet baby PenaVega #3 this summer!! @vegaalexa.”

Alexa, who shot to fame with the “Spy Kids” movies, revealed their baby girl’s name back in March. She posted a baby bump bikini photo with the message, “Rio Rey PenaVega. Can’t wait to meet you baby girl!”