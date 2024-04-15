Jill Duggar Dillard & Husband Derick Reveal Daughter Was Stillborn

Instagram

Jill Duggar Dillard, 32, and husband Derick Dillard are mourning the loss of their baby girl after she was stillborn.

They wrote on Instagram, “💔It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard. Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero.”

The post continued, “From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn’t wait to meet our baby. Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world.”

Jill and Derick added, “We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie. 😭🩷”

They included a photo of themselves mourning while holding some pink items.

The couple, who are the parents of Israel, 9, Samuel, 6, and Frederick, 21 months, received support from family in the comments.

Jill’s sister Jinger Vuolo wrote, “Love you so much, sis. Continuing to uphold you all in prayer. Sweet little Isla will be missed. 💔”

Duggar’s cousin Amy shared, “Isla Marie such a beautiful name and meaning. Praying continuously.. God has a plan through all the heartbreak. You’ve been on my mind and in our prayers and will continue to be. 💕 We love y’all so much.”

Jill told her, “Love you!”

Derick’s sister-in-law wrote, “We love you all. We are continuing to pray. Isla Marie is so loved. Forever our first girl. 💗”