“Dance Moms” alum JoJo Siwa has nothing to hide!

In a recent interview at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards, Siwa revealed how much she spent on veneers.

When asked what was the most expensive thing she was wearing, JoJo told BuzzFeed, “My teeth. These mother**kers cost me 50 grand."

Last year, Siwa explained why her teeth were so white, explaining that she “picked out the whitest color” for her veneers.

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with JoJo at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she reflected on facing “tough” criticism as she has transitioned from being a child star to an adult.

She shared, “I think people forget that my whole life has been criticized and judged and watched. It’s not easy. It’s very tough. I’ve had a lot of people say really cruel things to me, but I have a really good bubble of people.”

Her red-carpet look was one that she wore for her music video for “Karma.” She commented, “This is my black beast.”

The music video, which definitely has JoJo getting hot and heavy with several love interests, has been watched over 14 million times!